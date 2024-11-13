Critical Comparison: Peak Bio (PKBO) vs. Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Peak Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92% Peak Bio Competitors -4,888.35% -158.24% -42.84%

Risk & Volatility

Peak Bio has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $370,000.00 -$12.83 million -0.33 Peak Bio Competitors $549.58 million -$36.47 million -13.15

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Peak Bio’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Peak Bio. Peak Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peak Bio beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Peak Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.