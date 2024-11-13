Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Shares of STRA stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $123.62.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 45.71%.
Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.
