Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $15.80

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Annexon Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $40,073.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,814.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $135,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 83,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.