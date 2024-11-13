Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,165,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 546,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

