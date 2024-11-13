Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. Ready Capital has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

