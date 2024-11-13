LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52 and a beta of 1.01. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
