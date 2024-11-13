LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LivaNova by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 863,157 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 607,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,614,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 213,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52 and a beta of 1.01. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

