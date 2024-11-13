Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $13.20

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARHS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 21.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arhaus by 19.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,853 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $131,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth about $4,308,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 6.18%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

