Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ RENT opened at $10.10 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,587 shares of company stock worth $125,467 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

