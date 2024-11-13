Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $325.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Duolingo stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $330.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 173.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

