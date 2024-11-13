Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 666,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 293,338 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 691,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after acquiring an additional 283,371 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,309,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after purchasing an additional 198,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

