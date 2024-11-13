Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Health Trends stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

