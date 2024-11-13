Chase (NYSE:CCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CCF opened at $127.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

