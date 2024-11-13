Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 3.4 %

TRT opened at $6.60 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.