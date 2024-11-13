Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 3.4 %
TRT opened at $6.60 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
