StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PED

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of -92,810.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.