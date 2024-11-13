Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

EKSO stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

