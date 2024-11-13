Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of ARCH opened at $166.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $116.44 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,396,000 after acquiring an additional 119,505 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $11,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $8,404,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

