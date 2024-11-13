Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 1.8 %
CTHR stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.46.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.