Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 108.52%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.