Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of ORLY FY2024 Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $40.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $40.99. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $40.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $13.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.84 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

ORLY opened at $1,236.85 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,244.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,089.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $95,481,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

