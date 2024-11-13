FY2024 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy Raised by B. Riley

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 488.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

