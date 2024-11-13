Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Reduced Earnings for uniQure

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.14). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in uniQure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 57.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

