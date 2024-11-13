HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for REGENXBIO Earnings

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.23. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $114,101.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

