FY2024 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Raised by Roth Capital

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Radian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

RDN stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 331,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,140. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

