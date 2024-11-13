FY2024 Earnings Forecast for STRL Issued By DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $191.50 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 28.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2,534.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

