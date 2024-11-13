TSE:AND FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.57.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
TSE:AND opened at C$43.42 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.43 and a 52-week high of C$44.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$811.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
