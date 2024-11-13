NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $149.65 and last traded at $148.78. Approximately 71,785,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 401,576,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.