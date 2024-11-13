FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TSE:BDT Issued By Stifel Canada

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$11.55 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.61.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.37 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

