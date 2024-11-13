What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:AFN FY2024 Earnings?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.42. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.38.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFN opened at C$52.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.34. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$45.96 and a one year high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.