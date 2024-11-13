Origin Materials (ORGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

ORGN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Origin Materials news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,476.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,400 shares of company stock worth $159,006. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

