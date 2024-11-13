Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Palo Alto Networks has set its Q1 guidance at $1.47-1.49 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $6.18-6.31 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $398.02 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $234.15 and a fifty-two week high of $400.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,564.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,383,077. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

