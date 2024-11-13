Oklo (OKLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Oklo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oklo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

