Oklo (OKLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Oklo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oklo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oklo Stock Performance
Oklo stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01.
About Oklo
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
