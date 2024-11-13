Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWH opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

AWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

