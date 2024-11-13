Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,522.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $5,427,291.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,062,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,522.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,289,148 shares of company stock worth $32,122,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

