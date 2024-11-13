Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Research Solutions Price Performance

RSSS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

