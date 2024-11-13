Ryvyl (RVYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.32. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 235.63% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, analysts expect Ryvyl to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVYL opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

