OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.67.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

