Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $721.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

