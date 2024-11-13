Head-To-Head Analysis: NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) & Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) and NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of NWS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bird Construction and NWS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Construction 0 0 2 0 3.00 NWS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Bird Construction presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than NWS.

Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NWS pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.7%. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NWS pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NWS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bird Construction and NWS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 29.99 NWS N/A N/A N/A $1.17 0.78

NWS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bird Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Construction and NWS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A NWS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bird Construction beats NWS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. It also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, drilling, blasting, and other concrete services, as well as contract mining, mine support, and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric facilities; steel modular construction; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, public safety and defence facilities, recreation facilities, transportation, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; offers industrial maintenance, repair, and operations services; and constructs new construction and retrofit of warehousing, laboratories, manufacturing and processing facilities, data centers, office buildings, retail spaces, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, such as electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, telecommunications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves oil and gas, chemicals, liquefied natural gas, natural resources, nuclear, power, renewable energy, and water and wastewater sectors. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the toll roads, construction, insurance, logistics, and facilities management businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It engages in the development of, investment in, and/or operation of toll roads. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services for the residential, commercial, governmental, and institutional sectors. In addition, it provides diversified insurance and financial planning products and services, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plans, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes for individuals and institutions. Further, the company invests and manages various logistics projects; and develops rail container terminal. Additionally, it manages and operates venues for exhibitions, conventions, meetings, entertainment events, banquets and catering events, etc.; and Gleneagles hospital Hong Kong. Further, the company engages in the retail of duty free tobacco, liquor, perfume, cosmetics, package food, and general merchandise. In addition, the company offers commercial complex and hotel management services; property investment, agency, and management and consultancy services; general trading, bond issuing, distressed asset management, and carpark management services. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ports Co Limited and changed its name to NWS Holdings Limited in January 2003. NWS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong. As of November 23, 2023, NWS Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

