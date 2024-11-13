Analyzing Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) & TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and TXO Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners $380.72 million 2.05 -$103.99 million ($5.94) -3.21

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Osage Exploration and Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Partners.

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Osage Exploration and Development and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.27%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Osage Exploration and Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

