What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for WWW FY2024 Earnings?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at $446,652.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $205,403.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,960.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,652.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

