William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vital Farms in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Vital Farms Trading Down 2.9 %

VITL opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. Vital Farms has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

