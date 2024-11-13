Financial Survey: Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.61% -1.98% -4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A -$2.05 million -0.11 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.75 billion $13.83 million -44.52

Gamer Pakistan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summary

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gamer Pakistan rivals beat Gamer Pakistan on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Gamer Pakistan Company Profile

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

