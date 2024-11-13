Financial Survey: Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamer Pakistan
|N/A
|-194.86%
|-177.87%
|Gamer Pakistan Competitors
|-15.61%
|-1.98%
|-4.60%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamer Pakistan
|N/A
|-$2.05 million
|-0.11
|Gamer Pakistan Competitors
|$1.75 billion
|$13.83 million
|-44.52
Gamer Pakistan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Gamer Pakistan rivals beat Gamer Pakistan on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
