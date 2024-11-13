Contrasting DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AlTi Global and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AlTi Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.47%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 45.70%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than DigitalBridge Group.

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -50.54% 7.36% 4.58% DigitalBridge Group 21.42% 3.58% 1.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.65 -$162.61 million ($1.75) -2.71 DigitalBridge Group $891.16 million 2.43 $185.28 million $0.73 17.04

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats AlTi Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

