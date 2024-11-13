TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $14.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.
TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAL
Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Price Performance
Shares of TAL stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.04.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.51 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a support level?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.