TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $14.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,889,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,413,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in TAL Education Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.51 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

