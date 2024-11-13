The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.47.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
MTW opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.65.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.49 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
