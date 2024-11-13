Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

