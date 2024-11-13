Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
NYSE:SU opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
