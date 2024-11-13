Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,357,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.