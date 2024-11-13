BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18 and a beta of 1.28. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 28.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth about $13,086,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,857,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

