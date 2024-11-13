CVS Health Announces Appointment of Executive Vice Presidents** **

**

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing significant changes to its executive leadership team. On November 6, 2024, the company appointed Prem S. Shah to the role of Executive Vice President and Group President, a newly created position within CVS Health.

In his new role, Mr. Shah will be tasked with overseeing the operational performance and integrated value creation from CVS Caremark, CVS Pharmacy, and the company’s Health Care Delivery businesses, which include Oak Street Health and Signify Health. Previously, Mr. Shah served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Pharmacy Officer, and President of Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness at CVS Health since January 2023. He brings a wealth of experience, having held various leadership positions within the organization since 2013.

According to the 8-K filing, Mr. Shah has no family relationships with any of the company’s directors or executive officers, and there are no undisclosed transactions involving him that require reporting.

Additionally, CVS Health appointed Steven H. Nelson as the Executive Vice President and President of Aetna on the same day. The company disclosed these executive appointments in a press release issued on November 6, 2024. The press release also stated that the information provided should not be considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into any document under the Securities Act of 1933.

Mr. Nelson brings a wealth of experience in managed care and health care delivery companies, having previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of ChenMed and UnitedHealthcare.

The appointments are part of CVS Health’s strategic efforts to drive operational excellence and innovation across its various business segments. The company believes that Mr. Shah and Mr. Nelson’s leadership will contribute to its continued success and further enhance the value proposition of its integrated business model.

For further details, a press release outlining the leadership appointments has been attached to the 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.1. This document includes statements from David Joyner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health, highlighting the experience and capabilities of the newly appointed executives.

CVS Health remains committed to delivering comprehensive health solutions, leveraging its nationwide network and dedicated workforce to improve the well-being of communities across the United States. Their emphasis on enhancing customer experience and healthcare accessibility continues to be a cornerstone of their strategic vision.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

