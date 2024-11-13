Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

