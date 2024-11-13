Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

